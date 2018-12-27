Westlaw News
December 27, 2018

Top health law developments of 2018

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Much of the high-profile health-related litigation in 2018 stemmed from the high costs of healthcare and pharmaceutical medications in the United States.

Some highlights: A challenge by a group of Republican attorneys general led to a federal judge in Texas declaring the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, efforts by states to combat skyrocketing drug prices suffered a major appellate court setback, and the U.S. Justice Department continued to move forward with an industry-wide probe into the extent drugmakers use patient-assistance charities to illegally help Medicare patients cover co-pays for expensive medications.

Here are five health law events that made a major impression in 2018.

