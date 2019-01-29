Chinese man gets prison for stealing trade secrets from ev3, Edwards

A Chinese man who worked at medical device manufacturers ev3 Inc and Edwards Lifesciences Corp has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for stealing trade secrets from them in order to make products at a company that had Chinese government funding.

Wenfeng Lu, 46, was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge Andrew Guilford in Santa Ana, California, after pleading guilty in May to six counts of unauthorized possession and attempted possession of trade secrets, prosecutors said.

