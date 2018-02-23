Medical device company must face shareholder lawsuit - 4th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a shareholder lawsuit alleging medical device company Trans1 Inc hid from investors the fact that it was engaged in a fraudulent scheme to obtain reimbursements from government healthcare programs.

The ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, came in a lawsuit that was prompted by a federal investigation that resulted in the company paying $6 million as part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department in 2013 over alleged violations of the False Claims Act.

