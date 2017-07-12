Lawsuit stayed as HHS reviews Obama-era transgender protections

A lawsuit challenging an Obama administration regulation that sought to extend anti-discrimination protections under the Affordable Care Act to transgender health and abortion-related services has been put on hold as the Trump administration reconsiders the regulation.

U.S. District Judge Reed O‘Connor in Wichita Falls, Texas on Monday granted a motion by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to the stay the case, which was filed by eight states, led by Texas, and three Christian-affiliated healthcare organizations.

