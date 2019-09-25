IN BRIEF: Mobile diagnostic services company Trident settles U.S. kickback cases

Mobile diagnostic services company TridentUSA Health Services has agreed to pay $8.5 million to resolve claims that it provided kickbacks to skilled nursing facilities in exchange for referrals of lucrative federal healthcare program business.

The settlement announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday resolved claims first raised in a pair of whistleblower lawsuits pending in federal court in Philadelphia by two former employees under the False Claims Act.

