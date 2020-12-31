TriWest to pay $179.7 mln to resolve VA overpayment claims

Health benefits administrator TriWest Healthcare Alliance Corp has agreed to pay the federal government $179.7 million to resolve claims that it was overpaid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for its work administering VA healthcare programs.

Phoenix, Arizona-based TriWest did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement, which was announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice.

