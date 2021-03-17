Uber can't force arbitration of disability discrimination claims - 3rd Circuit

Ride-hailing app giant Uber Technologies Inc cannot force Pittsburgh motorized wheelchair users suing the company for disability discrimination to arbitrate their claims, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said Wednesday that it lacked jurisdiction to review Uber’s argument that the plaintiffs could not have standing unless they opt into Uber’s terms of service, which include an arbitration agreement. And since they had not opted into the terms, the court found, they could not be bound by its arbitration clause.

