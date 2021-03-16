Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Uber must face lawsuit over 'woefully inadequate' wheelchair service

By Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Uber Technologies Inc must face a lawsuit by a disability advocacy group that its car-hailing app discriminates against people who use wheelchairs in Washington, D.C., a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington on Monday denied the San Francisco-based company’s motion to dismiss the 2017 lawsuit by the Equal Rights Center, a Washington-based nonprofit organization with more than 8,000 members.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qVcObg

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up