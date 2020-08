The federal government can dismiss a whistleblower lawsuit against drugmaker UCB Inc, a federal appeals court has ruled, overturning a lower court order that blocked the dismissal as “arbitrary.”

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday that the government need not meet any standard of fairness or reasonableness in dismissing a whistleblower lawsuit, and that such dismissals are subject to minimal judicial review.

