Court fight sheds light on Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan health venture

An executive at a new healthcare venture launched by Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co argued this week at a court hearing in Boston that the new venture is not a competitor to his former employer UnitedHealth Group Inc, as he tried to fend off claims that he took trade secrets with him.

David Smith, formerly an executive at UnitedHealth’s Optum unit, testified during two days of hearings that began on Wednesday before a federal judge, who is weighing whether to grant Optum’s request for a temporary restraining order blocking him from working at the still-unnamed venture.

