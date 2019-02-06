Fight over new hire at Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan health venture put on hold

A federal judge on Tuesday cleared the way for a former UnitedHealth Group Inc executive to work - at least for now - at the new healthcare venture launched by Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase over his ex-employer’s objections.

U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf in Boston agreed to put off deciding whether to block David Smith, formerly an executive at UnitedHealth’s Optum unit, from working at the unnamed Boston-based venture while he asks a federal appeals court to send the case to arbitration.

