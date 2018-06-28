FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 9:46 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UnitedHealth failed to cover breastfeeding benefits, judge rules

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled UnitedHealth Group Inc’s denial of coverage for out-of-network breastfeeding support and counseling violated the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that health insurers cover such services.

Ruling in favor of two women pursuing a proposed class action against the insurance company, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco also found the company’s denial of coverage and its lack of proper notice explaining the denial violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NbdoiK

