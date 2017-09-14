FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth says U.S. forum-shopped Medicare Advantage case
September 14, 2017

UnitedHealth says U.S. forum-shopped Medicare Advantage case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

UnitedHealth Group Inc has accused the U.S. Justice Department of engaging in forum-shopping by transferring a lawsuit accusing the insurer of defrauding Medicare to California in order to take advantage of a favorable appellate ruling.

UnitedHealth made the claim in a motion filed on Monday in federal court in Los Angeles, where it is fighting a False Claims Act lawsuit in which the Justice Department announced it was intervening in May.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y6znj2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
