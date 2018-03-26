UnitedHealth seeks damages from U.S. in $1 billion Medicare case

UnitedHealth Group Inc has moved to seek damages from the U.S. government after a federal judge dismissed part of a lawsuit by the U.S. Justice Department claiming the insurer obtained more than $1 billion from Medicare based on inaccurate information.

UnitedHealth on Friday filed a counterclaim in federal court in Los Angeles, contending that the government breached contracts it has with UnitedHealth relating to the company’s running of Medicare Advantage plans.

