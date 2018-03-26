FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 9:48 PM / in 16 hours

UnitedHealth seeks damages from U.S. in $1 billion Medicare case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

UnitedHealth Group Inc has moved to seek damages from the U.S. government after a federal judge dismissed part of a lawsuit by the U.S. Justice Department claiming the insurer obtained more than $1 billion from Medicare based on inaccurate information.

UnitedHealth on Friday filed a counterclaim in federal court in Los Angeles, contending that the government breached contracts it has with UnitedHealth relating to the company’s running of Medicare Advantage plans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GrWo7g

