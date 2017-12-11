UnitedHealth seeks to toss U.S. Medicare Advantage lawsuit

UnitedHealth Group Inc has urged a federal judge to dismiss a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit claiming the insurer wrongly retained more than $1 billion from Medicare, saying it suffered from the same defect as a separate case another judge dismissed in October.

UnitedHealth said in a motion filed in Los Angeles federal court on Friday that the Justice Department’s lawsuit failed to contain any allegations that the government would have refused to pay UnitedHealth had it known all the facts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kqq8nM