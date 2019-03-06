UnitedHealth unit improperly denied mental health coverage - judge

A federal judge has ruled that a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Inc adopted unreasonable internal guidelines that were used to deny coverage to tens of thousands of mental health and substance abuse patients.

Lawyers for the patients called Tuesday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Joseph Spero in San Francisco a landmark decision that could impact how the insurance industry processes claims for behavioral healthcare.

