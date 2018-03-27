UnitedHealth unit must face eating disorder coverage denial case - judge

A subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Inc must face a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the health insurer of denying coverage for medically necessary treatments of eating disorders, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan on Monday held that a woman covered by a plan issued by Oxford Health Insurance Inc could move forward with her case, which was brought on behalf of people with eating disorders.

