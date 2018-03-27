FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 27, 2018 / 9:15 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UnitedHealth unit must face eating disorder coverage denial case - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Inc must face a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the health insurer of denying coverage for medically necessary treatments of eating disorders, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan on Monday held that a woman covered by a plan issued by Oxford Health Insurance Inc could move forward with her case, which was brought on behalf of people with eating disorders.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IYgbtr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.