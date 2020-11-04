UnitedHealth unit must reprocess more than 50,000 denied mental health claims

A UnitedHealth Group Inc unit must reprocess more than 50,000 claims related to mental health and substance abuse that it had previously denied, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, following a finding last year that the company used unreasonable internal guidelines to deny coverage.

Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ordered United Behavioral Health (UBH) to review the claims using standard guidelines set out by mental healthcare provider groups. He also ordered that the process be overseen by a special master, and that the company institute new training for employees reviewing claims.

