FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 7, 2018 / 10:59 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

UnitedHealth wins case challenging Medicare Advantage payment rule

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Friday struck down a rule the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services adopted in 2014 requiring Medicare Advantage insurers to return payments from the government that were based on incorrect diagnostic codes.

U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer in Washington, D.C. sided with UnitedHealth Group Inc in holding the rule subjected diagnosis codes underlying Medicare Advantage payments to stricter scrutiny than CMS applies when making payments under traditional Medicare.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wV9Yt7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.