UnitedHealth wins case challenging Medicare Advantage payment rule

A federal judge on Friday struck down a rule the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services adopted in 2014 requiring Medicare Advantage insurers to return payments from the government that were based on incorrect diagnostic codes.

U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer in Washington, D.C. sided with UnitedHealth Group Inc in holding the rule subjected diagnosis codes underlying Medicare Advantage payments to stricter scrutiny than CMS applies when making payments under traditional Medicare.

