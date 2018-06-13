FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 13, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

UnitedHealth wins dismissal of Medicare Advantage fraud lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

UnitedHealth Group Inc has won the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit claiming it engaged in a fraudulent scheme to increase the monthly payments it receives from the federal government to administer a Medicare Advantage health insurance plan.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin in Chicago on Tuesday ruled that Medicare Advantage beneficiary Jeffrey Gray failed to sufficiently allege UnitedHealth’s actions were material enough to the government that it would have affected its payments to the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sVE2mZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.