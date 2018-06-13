UnitedHealth wins dismissal of Medicare Advantage fraud lawsuit

UnitedHealth Group Inc has won the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit claiming it engaged in a fraudulent scheme to increase the monthly payments it receives from the federal government to administer a Medicare Advantage health insurance plan.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin in Chicago on Tuesday ruled that Medicare Advantage beneficiary Jeffrey Gray failed to sufficiently allege UnitedHealth’s actions were material enough to the government that it would have affected its payments to the company.

