IN BRIEF: Universal Health Services to settle DOJ hospital probe in Georgia

Universal Health Services Inc on Friday said it had reached a tentative agreement to resolve an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department related to a behavioral-health hospital it operates in Georgia.

The hospital and healthcare services company in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that it reached an agreement in principle with the Justice Department in September to resolve an investigation that began last year.

