Judge streamlines fraud case against Universal Health Services

A federal judge on Wednesday sought to streamline a lawsuit claiming Universal Health Services Inc defrauded Massachusetts’ Medicaid program so that the case could finally get to the merits after going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court on pre-trial issues.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock in Boston limited the state’s attorney general and the parents of a teenager who died at one of the company’s mental health facilities to pursuing claims related to conduct up to 2011, when the case began.

