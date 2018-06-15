FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Massachusetts Medicaid program stops paying clinic in fraud case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Massachusetts’ Medicaid program has suspended payments to a Universal Health Services Inc counseling clinic that the state’s attorney general has accused of committing fraud by employing unlicensed and unsupervised personnel.

MassHealth in a statement late on Thursday confirmed that earlier this month alerted Universal Health’s Arbour Counseling Services unit that it would stop paying its Lawrence, Massachusetts, counseling center in light of the state lawsuit.


