Universal Health Services settles mental health billing cases for $10 million

Universal Health Services Inc will pay $10 million to resolve a pair of lawsuits, including one that went to the U.S. Supreme Court, alleging it billed Massachusetts’ Medicaid program for mental health services by unlicensed and unsupervised staff.

The settlement announced by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Monday is in addition to the $122 million that the U.S. Justice Department last week said the company would pay to resolve separate claims related to its billing practices.

