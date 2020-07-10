Universal Health Services settles U.S. billing probe for $122 million

Universal Health Services Inc will pay $122 million to resolve allegations the hospital and psychiatric facilities operator billed government healthcare programs for unnecessary inpatient behavioral services, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.

The settlement resolves a long-running series of investigations into the King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company prompted by 19 different whistleblower lawsuits filed nationally under the False Claims Act.

