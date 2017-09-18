FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPenn beats lawsuit over radiation researcher's cancer death
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 18, 2017 / 10:27 PM / a month ago

UPenn beats lawsuit over radiation researcher's cancer death

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by a University of Pennsylvania cancer researcher’s wife who accused the institution of taking inadequate protections to protect him from radiation, leading to his death.

The 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Philadelphia acknowledged that the facts surrounding the 2011 death of Barbara Boyer’s husband, Jeffrey Ware, due to a rare form of brain cancer was “tragic.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hcYGIC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.