3rd Circuit narrows ruling on doctor pay in UPMC whistleblower case

A U.S. appeals court on Friday narrowed a recent decision that revived whistleblower claims against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, after the hospital and several trade groups said the court had improperly prohibited routine compensation arrangements between hospitals and doctors.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated its September decision in the case and replaced it with a narrower opinion that does not include several pages worth of broad language about the type of pay arrangements that are lawful under the federal Stark Act.

