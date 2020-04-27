IN BRIEF: U.S. top court rejects University of Pittsburgh Medical Center whistleblower case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a federal appeal court’s decision to revive a whistleblower case alleging the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center improperly billed Medicare for services referred by doctors who had financial relationships with it.

The justices left untouched a December 2019 ruling by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a coalition of hospital associations had warned in an amicus brief could spur a dramatic increase of False Claims Act lawsuits against hospitals.

