Final defendant in USPlabs dietary supplement case pleads guilty

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday secured a guilty plea from the final defendant in a long-running case against dietary supplement maker USPlabs LLC and its executives stemming from a 2013 outbreak of liver injuries that was traced back to one of its products.

Matthew Hebert, one of the company’s owners who was also responsible for product packaging design at USPlabs, pleaded guilty in federal court in Dallas to a charge related to his role in shipping a supplement whose label falsely described a key ingredient.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HgWBLj