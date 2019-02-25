Former CEO of supplement maker USPlabs to plead guilty

The former chief executive of dietary supplement maker USPlabs LLC has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to sell weight loss products with labels that falsely claimed they contained natural plant extracts instead of synthetic ingredients made in China.

The plea agreement with Jacobo Geissler, whose company sold the supplements Jack3d and OxyElite Pro before a 2013 outbreak of liver injuries was linked to one of its products, was filed in federal court in Dallas on Sunday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Vjw7vv