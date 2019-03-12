Former co-owner of supplement makers USPlabs to plead guilty

A former co-owner of dietary supplement maker USPlabs LLC has agreed to plead guilty to shipping a workout supplement whose labels falsely described a key ingredient and was later linked to a 2013 outbreak of liver injuries.

The plea agreement with Cyril Willson, who was later a consultant for USPlabs and was responsible for identifying potential ingredients for its supplements, was filed on Sunday in federal court in Dallas.

