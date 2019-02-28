Westlaw News
Former compliance exec at supplement maker USPlabs resolves charges

Nate Raymond

A former compliance executive at dietary supplement maker USPlabs LLC has reached a deal to resolve charges that he helped ship adulterated and falsely labeled weight loss products including one later linked to a 2013 outbreak of liver injuries.

Federal prosecutors in Dallas in a court filing on Wednesday said they had agreed to drop charges against Kenneth Miles, who was the quality assurance executive in charge of compliance at USPlabs, as part of a one-year diversion agreement.

