IN BRIEF: USPLabs execs sentenced to prison in supplement fraud case

Two cofounders of dietary supplement maker USPlabs LLC have been sentenced to prison after they pleaded guilty to scheming to sell falsely labeled weight-loss products, federal prosecutors announced.

U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay in Dallas sentenced former USPlabs CEO Jacobo Geissler, 44, to five years in prison on Tuesday and former president Jonathan Doyle, 41, to two years, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

