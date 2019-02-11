Judge blocks expert testimony about safety of USPlabs supplement

Dietary supplement maker USPlabs LLC and several executives have won a ruling preventing prosecutors from calling at trial expert witnesses who would testify that one of its products linked to a 2013 outbreak of liver injuries was toxic and unsafe for humans.

U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay in Dallas on Friday ruled two University of Arkansas professors’ proposed testimony about OxyElite Pro was unreliable as it was based on a study of mice rather than humans and case studies instead of epidemiological ones.

