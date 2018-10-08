Supplement maker USPlabs, others lose bid to dismiss criminal charges

A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges against dietary supplement maker USPlabs LLC and several of its executives accused of falsely claiming it used natural plant extracts in its products rather than synthetic ingredients made in China.

U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay in Dallas on Friday cleared the way for prosecutors to move forward with the 2015 case, which was filed after a hepatitis outbreak linked to one of USPlabs’ products injured dozens of people.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C1Wujc