USPLabs pleads guilty to mislabeled supplement scheme

Dietary supplement maker USPLabs LLC has pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell falsely-labeled weight loss products, including one linked to a 2013 hepatitis outbreak, less than a week before it was scheduled to go to trial.

Under a plea agreement with federal prosecutors filed in U.S. District Court in Dallas on Thursday, USPLabs agreed to forfeit assets related to the crime, including two bank accounts containing about $4.7 million. It also agreed to a sentence of two years’ probation.

