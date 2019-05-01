Westlaw News
May 1, 2019 / 7:53 PM / in an hour

Drugmaker settles U.S. drug charity kickback case for $17.5 million

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Drugmaker US WorldMeds LLC will pay $17.5 million to resolve claims it paid kickbacks to Medicare patients using its Parkinson’s disease medication Apokyn by using a charity as a conduit to illegally pay their out-of-pocket drug costs.

The settlement announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday marked the government’s latest case accusing drugmakers of using patient-assistance charities as a means to improperly pay Medicare patients’ co-pay obligations.

