Health Net pays $97 mln to resolve VA overbilling claims

Managed care company Health Net Federal Services agreed to pay $3.5 million in interest to the Department of Veterans Affairs after it returned more than $93 million in the course of an investigation into alleged overbilling.

The California-based company has not admitted liability, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert of the Eastern District of California, which announced the deal on Tuesday.

