Federal Circuit revives fee request in vaccine injury case

A federal appeals court has revived a claim for attorneys’ fees from a woman who brought a claim against the federal government’s vaccine injury compensation program on behalf of her son that she later dropped, saying that a special master was wrong to conclude that the claim did not have a reasonable basis.

Circuit Judge Jimmie Reyna of the Federal Circuit, writing for a unanimous panel, said Friday that the special master “failed to consider relevant objective evidence” presented by petitioner Stacey James-Cornelius.

