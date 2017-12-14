Firing for vaccine refusal not religious discrimination - 3rd Circuit

A federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that certain anti-vaccination beliefs are not religious in nature and cannot form the basis of a lawsuit claiming discrimination by an employee who refuses to get a flu shot.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by a former employee of Mercy Catholic Medical Center who sued the hospital for religious discrimination after he was fired for refusing to be vaccinated.

