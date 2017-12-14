FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Firing for vaccine refusal not religious discrimination - 3rd Circuit
December 14, 2017

Firing for vaccine refusal not religious discrimination - 3rd Circuit

Nate Raymond

A federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that certain anti-vaccination beliefs are not religious in nature and cannot form the basis of a lawsuit claiming discrimination by an employee who refuses to get a flu shot.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by a former employee of Mercy Catholic Medical Center who sued the hospital for religious discrimination after he was fired for refusing to be vaccinated.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AILTKy

