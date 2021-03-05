8th Circuit disagrees with parents who find vaccine-waiver form objectionable

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday declined to revive a lawsuit brought by Missouri public school children and parents challenging a requirement that they submit an official state form in order to be exempted from vaccination for religious reasons.

The unanimous panel said that although the form includes language from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services urging vaccination, it does not infringe parents’ First Amendment rights because the parents are not forced to signal agreement with that language.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38g3Qir