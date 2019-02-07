Drugmaker Vanda sues FDA over required animal drug study

Biopharmaceutical company Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc has sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, saying the regulator is forcing it to unnecessarily conduct a study of a drug it is developing on dogs who would need to be euthanized at it conclusion.

Vanda filed the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday after the FDA prohibited it from studying for more than 12 weeks the safety of its gastrointestinal drug tradipitant in humans without first carrying out the animal study.

