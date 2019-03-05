FDA fights Vanda bid to lift partial hold on human drug trial

The Food and Drug Administration is urging a judge to not allow Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc to proceed with a human clinical drug trial while the agency reconsiders whether the drugmaker must also conduct a study on dogs who would need to be euthanized at the end of the trial.

The FDA in a brief filed on Friday in federal court in Washington, D.C., noted it had agreed to reevaluate Vanda’s submissions to determine whether the animal toxicology study of its gastrointestinal drug tradipitant was needed.

