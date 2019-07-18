Humane Society backs Vanda's animal drug study case against FDA

The Humane Society of the United States is backing Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s fight against a U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirement that it conduct a study of a drug’s risks to humans using dogs who would be euthanized at the end of the study.

The group in an amicus brief filed on Wednesday told a federal judge in Washington, D.C., that Vanda’s lawsuit challenging the FDA’s requirements for the study on its digestive disorder drug tradipitant provided a “long overdue” chance for courts to review FDA animal testing requirements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ssku5l