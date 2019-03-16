Vanda loses bid to proceed with drug trial while FDA reconsiders hold

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc could not proceed with a human clinical trial for its gastrointestinal drug tradipitant while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration weighs requiring months of additional animal toxicity testing.

Vanda sued the FDA on Feb. 5 in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., after the agency blocked it from conducting a human study of tradipitant lasting more than 12 weeks without first doing additional animal studies on long-term safety.

