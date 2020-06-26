Westlaw News
June 26, 2020 / 10:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

5th Circuit latest to uphold FDA authority over vaping

Brendan Pierson

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authority to regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products, the latest rejection of a series of legal challenges from the vaping industry.

A unanimous panel ruled Thursday that Congress’ decision to delegate vaping regulation to the FDA was not unconstitutional under the non-delegation doctrine because Congress had articulated an “intelligible principle” in delegating authority to determine what qualified as a tobacco product to the FDA.

