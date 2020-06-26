5th Circuit latest to uphold FDA authority over vaping

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authority to regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products, the latest rejection of a series of legal challenges from the vaping industry.

A unanimous panel ruled Thursday that Congress’ decision to delegate vaping regulation to the FDA was not unconstitutional under the non-delegation doctrine because Congress had articulated an “intelligible principle” in delegating authority to determine what qualified as a tobacco product to the FDA.

