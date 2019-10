WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday ordered a half-dozen e-cigarette companies to turn over sales and advertising data, the federal regulator said in a statement.

The order was sent to JUUL Labs Inc, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, Fontem US Inc, Logic Technology Development LLC, Nu Mark LLC and NJOY LLC, the FTC said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)