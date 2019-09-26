U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 12, illnesses climb to 805

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Thursday reported 805 confirmed and probable cases and 12 deaths so far from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, with the outbreak showing no signs of easing.

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 530 cases and seven deaths due to severe lung illnesses.

U.S. public health officials have been investigating the lung illnesses but have not linked it to any specific e-cigarette product. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)