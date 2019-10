SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top convenience store chain GS25 has stopped selling flavoured liquid e-cigarettes, the parent company GS Retail said on Thursday.

The sales suspension came a day after the country’s health minister warned the public to stop using liquid vaping products, citing a number of deaths attributed to e-cigarettes in the United States. (Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)