E-cigarette, cigar groups lose appeal of sped-up FDA approval timetable

A federal appeals court on Monday declined to overturn a ruling that required the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to speed up the deadline for requiring e-cigarette and cigar manufacturers to submit their products for review by the agency.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that an appeal by vaping industry trade groups of the ruling last year had been mooted by the FDA’s independent decision in January to issue a new enforcement timetable for e-cigarettes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/35x2SMe